BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. - Blue Mountain men made easy work of in-state foe Rust College Thursday night, winning 76-53.
The Toppers jumped out to a 24-9 lead early in the first half with Da'Juonta Ross (SR/Chattanooga, Tenn.) opening the game with his third dunk of the season.
BMC (2-0) spread the scoring wealth around, with 10 Toppers hitting the bucket.
Tyree Beason (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) led the charge with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Ross chipped in 10 points and grabbed eight boards.
Brandon Williams (SO/Dyersburg, Tenn.) hit double figures in his second straight game, getting 10 points also.
The Toppers pulled down 52 total rebounds, with Lukas Durasas (JR/Panevezys, Lithuania) getting 12. Rust had 30 boards.
BMC shot 40 percent on the night, while Rust (0-5) shot 30 percent.
"I was pleased with how our guys came out and put it in the bucket early," Topper head coach Jermael Bingham said. "I was even more pleased with how we rebounded the ball on both ends of the floor. Our guys did a good job of trapping off the ball screens and flying around on defense, and that led to a lot of high-percentage shots."
BMC returns to action Saturday in exhibition against NCAA DIII Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. with a 7 p.m. tip.