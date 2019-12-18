MCKENZIE, Tenn. - Blue Mountain extended its winning streak to three games here Saturday, knocking of Lindenwood-Belleville 71-64 at the Bethel Christmas Classic.
The win moves Blue Mountain to 7-2 overall, and 1-1 overall against Lindenwood. The Toppers and Lynx last met in 2014.
Lindenwood's speed was no match for Blue Mountain's big guys, as Tyree Beason (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) led all scorers with 23 points and Da'Juonta Ross (SR/Chattanooga, Tenn.) chipped in 20. Both men pulled down nine rebounds.
Ross finished the tournament with 37 total points and 20 rebounds in the two games played.
Blue Mountain jumped out to a 49-41 lead at the 14-minute mark in the second half, and later a 55-44 lead at the 12:15 mark on back-to-back steals and layups.
The Lynx made a small to run to cut it to three points late, but a 19-foot fade-away by Beason would help seal the game for the Toppers.
BMC dominated the paint, getting 44 points in the square, along with 17 points on fast breaks.
The Topper defense forced 17 turnovers, while its offense shot 44 percent from the field.
"We're happy with the two wins on the weekend," BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said. "Bethel always hosts a first-class tournament with competitive teams, so it's great we can come up here and play before we hit the pivotal portion of our conference schedule. The guys played really well on defense today and we got a lot of buckets on the fast break and in the paint, so I'm pleased with our play."
Blue Mountain will travel to in-state NCAA DIII Mississippi University for Women Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. tip.