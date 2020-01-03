BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. - (Box Score) Blue Mountain College men are off to the best start in program history, picking up their 9th win Thursday at home over Mobile 92-83.
The Toppers hit the floor running early and never trailed in the SSAC victory, scorching the Rams for 50 points in the first, shooting almost 58 percent from the field.
The Toppers slacked up a little in the second half, as Mobile (5-6, 1-2 SSAC) hit several deep threes to pull the game close.
In the end, Blue Mountain would seal the victory behind driving layups by Luka Tejic (SO/Uzice, Serbia) midway and late in the second half.
Tyree Beason (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) continues to shoot the lights out for the Toppers, leading the way with 18 points. Tejic would finish with 16, followed by Brandon Williams (SO/Dyersburg, Tenn.) with 14 and Da'Juonta Ross (SR/Chattanooga, Tenn.) and Nathan Caldwell (SO/Hardin, Tenn.) with 12 apiece.
The Toppers forced 22 turnovers on the night, followed by scoring 22 points off turnovers and 46 points in the paint.
"I thought our guys did a good job around the goal tonight," BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said. "We played a solid first half and got the buckets we needed in the second half to hold on. It wasn't the prettiest win, but we'll take it. Mobile has a solid team, so we're glad to get it."
BMC (9-2, 2-1 SSAC) hosts Stillman Saturday in Blue Mountain with a 2 p.m. tip.