BLUE MOUNTAIN • (Box Score) Blue Mountain Baseball got its 10th win on the season Tuesday at Topper Field, beating NCAA DIII and in-state program Mississippi University for Women 9-6.
In the overall series, Blue Mountain is 7-1 against MUW, making this the fourth straight win.
The Toppers wasted little time throwing down on the Owls, as Anthony Lipsey (JR/Myrtle, Miss.) and Luke Miller (SR/Collinsville, MS) both had RBI singles in the bottom of the first.
Two more crossed for the Toppers in the bottom of the 4th when Jose Torres (SR/Aibonito, Puerto Rico) scored on a wild pitch by MUW's Carson Forrester and Lipsey drove in another run, giving the Toppers a 5-2 lead.
Isaac Williams (JR/Biloxi, Miss.) would drive in Kevin Wright (SO/Madison, Miss.) in the bottom of the 5th, leaving BMC ahead 6-2.
In the bottom of the 6th, Luke Miller singled in Will Brooks (JR/Madison, Miss.) and Wright drove in Miller with a single to right.
Blue Mountain used a plethora of pitchers on the day, starting with Matthew Graves (JR/Livingston, La.) who didn't get a decision. Graves pitched two innings, giving up two hits, a run a struck out one.
Adam Dill (FR/Caledonia, Miss.) (1-0) picked up the win in relief, tossing four innings, giving up three runs on six hits and striking out four.
Tyler Ethridge (SR/Osyka, MS) picked up his third save of the season, pitching just a third of an inning, but facing the minimum and striking out one.
The win moves BMC to 10-12 on the season and leaves head coach Curt Fowler just four shy of 200 career wins. Fowler started the Topper program in 2011.
BMC hits the road for possibly its biggest SSAC series of the season, playing No. 6 Faulkner Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m.