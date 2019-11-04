DANVILLE, Ala. - Loyola-New Orleans has claimed the 2019 Southern States Athletic Conference Men's 8K, getting 42 points for the title.
William Carey's Cooper Herrington won the individual SSAC title, running out at 25:14. As a team, Carey would finish 2nd, followed by Bethel in 3rd.
Blue Mountain (106) would finish 4th, up a spot from last season's 5th place finish.
Ben Langat (JR/Kenya) would finish at the top for Blue Mountain, finishing at 26:10 and qualifying for NAIA Nationals.
Braden Hardy (JR/Blue Mountain, Miss.) finished 18th for the Toppers at 27:14, Thomas Ratliff (FR/Corinth, Miss.) was 23rd at 27:25, Juan Ramirez (SO/Corinth, Miss.) finished 31st at 28:19, Ken Gassaway (JR/Saltillo, Miss.) was 32nd at 28:22, Will Crigger (JR/Corinth, Miss.) finished 33rd at 28:27, Ja'Darius Scott (FR/Columbus, Miss.) ended at 39th in 29:04, Owen Hill (FR/Ripley, Miss.) was 51st at 30:20, Carlos Romero (FR/New Albany, Miss.) was 55th at 30:50 and James Shea (JR/Corinth, Miss.) finished at 63rd in 31:38.
Other awards handed down to BMC by the SSAC included Langat winning the SSAC Newcomer of the Year and being named to the SSAC All-Conference Team.
Thomas Ratliff was named to the SSAC All-Freshman Team and BMC's representative as Champion of Character. As a team, Blue Mountain men earned the Sportsmanship Award.
"The guys came together as a team and had a great season," BMC head coach Heather Duley said. "The competition in the SSAC is tough, but our guys had an outstanding day with most of them running personal bests. We are truly excited for Ben qualifying for nationals."