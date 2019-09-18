FALKNER - Falkner did not give themselves much of a chance last Friday. The Eagles coughed up the ball four times with Alcorn Central capitalizing on the turnovers for the 42-19 win.
Central started the game with a fumble on their first series that was recovered by Falkner's Benton Hopkins at the Bears' 40-yard line. In prime position to strike first, Cody Johnson was strip-sacked on their third play for the Eagles first turnover of the night. Central marched down the field and quarterback Jacob Leatherwood hit Charlie Staley for a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 4:22 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Eagles fumbled yet again, giving Central the ball on the Falkner 23-yard line but the Eagles' defense stood strong forcing a turnover on downs.
Falkner's third drive started with a screen pass to Zion Grizzard, who scampered 32 yards before having the ball ripped away from him before the first quarter's end. In all, the Eagles ran just four offensive plays in the first quarter and found themselves in just a 6-0 hole.
"I think it was huge," Falkner head coach Ty Priest said of the turnovers. "Four fumbles, if you look at it, is 24 points that you leave out there for the other team that is free. I talk about things that we can coach through but that is just mental mistakes that we have to fix before division play gets started."
Leatherwood cashed in on the Eagles' third turnover with 10:44 in the second quarter on a two-yard touchdown run.
Falkner showed signs of life on their fourth drive. Junior Zay Hudson broke a 41-yard run to the two-yard line where Hopkins scored one play later to pull the score to 12-6. Central's Kam Rorie scored a 15-yard rushing touchdown with 7:41 left for the Bears to carry an 18-6 lead into the break.
After a Falkner punt to open the second half, the Bears continued to lean on the run game. Leatherwood capped off a three-play, 71-yard drive with his 20-yard touchdown run and he carried the ball in for the two-point conversion as well to give Central the 26-6 lead.
The next kickoff saw Falkner gift the Bears with the ball after their fourth fumble and set Central up for the knockout blow. Leatherwood scored his third rushing touchdown of the night and Rorie added the conversion with 8:35 left in the third quarter for the 34-6 lead.
Hudson scored on a 12-yard jet sweep in the third and Johnson added an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth for the Eagles' two scores in the second half.
Falkner had just 82 yards rushing with three rushing touchdowns. Hopkins and Johnson combined for 10-13 and 129 yards passing, while splitting time under center.
Central had their way on the ground with 360 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Leatherwood was 2-4 for 42 yards and one passing touchdown.
"We are using new, younger guys on the defensive front," Priest said. "It's a lot of guys that haven't played that much football so it's all about getting them reps right now. And I think that is where we are struggling is trying to get lined up. Getting lined up against an offense like that is hard for those inexperienced guys."
Falkner has another off week next Friday but will use that time to try and heal some injuries and clean up some things before preparing for Ashland on Friday, Sept. 27. The Blue Devils are 0-3 on the season and have scored just eight points all season long while giving up 55, 54 and 53 points in their first three games. Although the Div. 1-1A member Blue Devils are next on the schedule, Priest wants next week's focus to be on just his team.
"I think the off week benefits us because we have a lot of injuries," claimed Priest. "We have about 14 kids that are playing both ways and the rest of them are not game-prepared yet. To see us get a week to recover is great. This week, we have to minimize the mental mistakes and we will work on that in practice. We will run a couple of drills to make sure we don't have errors in situations that hurt ourselves before we even start worrying about playing someone else."