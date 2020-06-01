Northeast Mississippi Community College forward Haley Vick (30) of Pine Grove goes in for a layup against Wallace State (Ala.) Community College at Hanceville guard Tawana Nevels (20) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., during basketball action at Bonner Arnold Coliseum in Booneville on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Vick was selected as a semifinalist for the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, which is awarded each year by the Athletes for a Better World (ABW) organization.