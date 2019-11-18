MONTGOMERY, Ala. - (Game 1) No. 1 Martin Methodist swept Blue Mountain 3-0 in pool play last Friday in BMC's second day, 25-10, 25-18, 25-14.
Martin's Aeriel Williams led with 11 kills, while Blue Mountain's Julianna Taylor (SO/Bear Creek, Ala.) had eight kills.
All-Conference member Lainey Jackson (JR/Toledo, Ill.) hit a milestone for BMC, getting her 3,000-career assist, and notching 22 on the game.
Grace Gray (FR/Potts Camp, Miss.) led BMC with 22 digs, and Sydney Arnold had 40 assists for the Redhawks.
Martin would go on to outhit BMC .333 to .067.
Williams hit an impressive .529, while Carissa Mulford (JR/Jay, Fla.) had four kills at a .167 clip.
Game 2
In Friday's Game 2 for Blue Mountain, the Toppers couldn't get any answers for the No. 5 seed Loyola, falling 1-3 (14-25, 25-22, 7-25, 19-25).
BMC would rally from a deficit of 12-17 in set 2 to tie it at 1-1, winning 25-22 aided by late kills from Ashley Wright (FR/Florence, Ala.) and Carissa Mulford.
Loyola would storm back to take the next two sets, led by Champagne Cunningham who had 11 kills for the Wolfpack.
Blue Mountain's Lainey Jackson added another 23 assists to her tournament in the loss, followed by nine digs.
Grace Gray nabbed 21 digs for the Volley Toppers, while Brittany Cooper and Helene Masone got 21 digs each for Loyola.
Julianna Taylor spiked eight kills to lead Blue Mountain, while Carissa Mulford hit .316 with seven kills.
"Back in the summer, the team set a goal to make the conference tournament in our first year, and we accomplished that," BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "We got beat today by a couple of teams who were more athletic and had more experience. To compete with better teams in this conference, we must continue to improve in every aspect of the game. The program has gotten off to a good start, and I believe we will continue to get better."
BMC's inaugural season comes to an end with a 10-20 record.