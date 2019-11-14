MONTGOMERY, Ala. - (Box Score) No. 8 Blue Mountain dropped the opening match today at the SSAC Championship 0-3 (16-25, 25-27, 12-25) to in-state rival No. 4 William Carey.
Down 7-15 in the second set, the Volley Toppers staged a comeback and had two set points, but Carey stole the momentum and took a 27-25 set.
Carey wasted little time getting to the end in the third quarter, jumping out to a 14-3 lead that the Toppers couldn't recover from.
Lainey Jackson (JR/Toledo, Ill.) led Blue Mountain with 26 assists, while Grace Gray (FR/Potts Camp, Miss.) had 17 digs.
Julianna Taylor (SO/Bear Creek, Ala.) and Saige Blanton (FR/Double Springs, Ala.) both had seven kills apiece in the loss for Blue Mountain.
Gillian Tripp led Carey with 36 assists and Mia Hague had nine kills.
"At times we played well today, and at others we played very poorly," BMC coach Reid Gann said. "Blocking has been a struggle for us all year, and today was no different. I feel like we should have won the second set, but we let it slip away at the end."
BMC meets No. 1 Martin Methodist tomorrow at 12:30 p.m., followed by a pairing with No. 5 Loyola at 3 p.m.