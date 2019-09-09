PARAGOULD, Ark. – BMC took out Crowley's Ridge in a non-conference bout last Friday, winning in three straight sets 25-18, 25-17 and 25-12.
The Toppers' Saige Blanton (FR/Double Springs, Ala.), Julianna Taylor (SO/Bear Creek, Ala.) and Carissa Mulford (JR/Jay, Fla.) each had nine kills, with Blanton getting 13 digs and five service aces.
J'Myia Lipscomb (FR/Muscle Shoals, Ala.) had a solid night on defense, getting a game-high 15 digs, Lainey Jackson (JR/Toledo, Ill.) knocked out another solid outing herself notching 28 assists and 12 digs.
The Toppers held the Pioneers to just 17 kills in the match while getting 41 of their own as a team.
BMC head coach Reid Gann said after the match, "I'm very happy with the way we bounced back tonight and got back in the win column. We played good defense and didn't hurt ourselves with careless mistakes. It was a complete team effort."
Blue Mountain (2-5) returned to action Tuesday at home in the Ripley Event Center against Talladega College.