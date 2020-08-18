BLUE MOUNTAIN • In what will definitely be an unusual season, Blue Mountain College Volleyball enters its second season as an NAIA program during a national pandemic that has already altered its schedule.
In July, the Volley Toppers learned they would be competing in a hybrid schedule for 2020-21, playing in both the fall and spring.
Despite the circumstances, head coach Reid Gann is looking forward to the opportunity of hitting the court.
"It will definitely be a strange year, but we're all in the same boat. It will require us to be game-ready the entire year, but we're ready for the challenge."
BMC is coming off its inaugural year where they went 10-20 overall and 3-10 inside the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC), including a victory over powerhouse Faulkner and a trip to the conference tournament.
Blue Mountain has the luxury of returning hitter Julianna Taylor (JR/Bear Creek, Ala.) back in the stable. Taylor earned an SSAC Attacker of the Week award along with being named to the conference's All-Freshman Team. Taylor had 252 kills last season, along with 15 aces and 46 solo blocks.
Joining her is fellow 2019 SSAC All-Freshman pick Saige Blanton (SO/Double Springs, Ala.). Blanton accounted for 174 kills last season with 23 aces.
During the offseason, Gann added height and power to his roster, signing California's Takori Coleman (JR/San Francisco, Calif.) and Alabama's Taylor Wright (JR/Huntsville, Ala.) as hitters, both six-footers.
"I am very excited about the upcoming season. This team will be much more experienced and mature compared to last year. The 2020 recruiting class is talented and I expect these ladies to give us an immediate boost. We will have a lot of size and strength at the net, plus speed in the back court. I am really looking forward to getting the season started," Gann said.
The 2020-21 schedule currently has four matches for the Lady Toppers, with more to be added by the SSAC for the spring.
Gann and company open September 8 on their home court, Ripley Event Center in Ripley, Miss., hosting Crowley's Ridge College, a team the Volley Toppers shut out last season in two games.