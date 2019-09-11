RIPLEY - (Box Score) Blue Mountain College Volleyball picked up its second straight win on Tuesday, shutting out Talladega College in three straight sets 25-17, 25-18 and 25-23.
The Toppers exacted revenge from a previous straight-set loss to the Tornadoes by opening up on kills early and committing few errors.
Julianna Taylor (SO/Bear Creek, Ala.) had another big match for BMC, blowing 12 kills past the Tornado defense, aided by 28 assists from Lainey Jackson (JR/Toledo, Ill.) who also had a double-double with 11 digs.
Grace Gray (FR/Potts Camp, Miss.) got in on the fun, throwing down three service aces against the Talladega team.
Emma Myers (SO/New Albany, Miss.) had six kills for Blue Mountain also, while two other Toppers had 11 digs; J'Myia Lipscomb (FR/Muscle Shoals, Ala.) and Gray.
"We played really hard tonight," BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "I feel like it was our best defensive game so far. They have some good hitters and we had to dig several hard-driven balls. We did a good job of keeping our composure during a tight third set to finish the game."
The Toppers (3-5) return to action Friday in their SSAC opener against in-state rival William Carey at the Ripley Event Center at 7 p.m.