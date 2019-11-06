CLINTON • The Walnut boys cross country team claimed their first state title in program history. The Wildcats had five runners finish inside the top 17 runners, totaling 53 points, besting St. Patrick by seven points.
Senior Bailey Quinn led Walnut with a seventh place finish at 18:31.57. Gabe McElwain followed him in eighth place at 18:31.59. Kaden Braddock landed in 10th with a time of 18:45.80. Trenton Braddock crossed the line in 16th with his time of 19:16.30. Wyatt Hopper finished off the Wildcats' score with a 17th place finish with a time of 19:17.20.
The Wildcats' first title comes on the heels of a state runner-up finish a season ago. St. Patrick won the 2018 title.
*NOTE: This story will be updated before next Wednesday, Nov. 13's printed edition of the Southern Sentinel.