WALNUT • In a rematch of last year's first round Class 1 playoff match, Walnut was dealt a similar fate in their 2020 season opener against Belmont.
The Lady Cardinals dominated in straight sets: 25-15, 25-17 and 25-10.
Belmont (1-0) jumped out to an early 6-1 lead in the first set behind a pair of aces from last year's Class 1-Region 1 Defensive Player of the Year, Kate Green.
Then, it was the mistakes by Walnut (0-1) that added up to help the Lady Cardinals pull away. The Lady Wildcats committed three service errors and eight attacking errors in the first set alone, due in large part to missing three starters—two subject to quarantine—and Madi Kate Vuncannon, who is coming off hip surgery last week.
"In any sport, if you take out three starters then you have players, who have practiced and practiced hard, but they are having to learn how to play in those new positions and that's hard," said Walnut head coach Kelley Hopper.
In the second set, Belmont broke a 7-7 tie with five-straight points, four coming off Walnut errors, and ultimately building 10-point lead.
Green took over in the third set with eight aces in the final frame alone for a total of 15 on the night. She also added 11 kills, and 23 digs.
"That's just her. She is solid," said Belmont head coach Stephanie Cleveland. "You can't rattle her. She's just a junior so I'm excited to see what else she brings the rest of the season."
Walnut finished the match with a total 21 attacking errors and 13 service errors. Heading into a bout with Ripley on Tuesday, Hopper hopes to remedy the mental mistakes quickly.
"Obviously, the serving errors are something we need to work on," she stated. "I think we were trying to hard to place things, which we have been working on—is placing serves. I think we were trying to hard there instead of just trying to relax and just serve. I think there is some little things we can clean up because I'm three starters short so I have some kids that have never played back row before. I've got kids on the front row that have never been there before. It's just a lot of little things. And most of that is a lack of game knowledge."