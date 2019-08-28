REAGAN, Tenn. - The Walnut Wildcats dropped their season opener after faltering in the second quarter of their game against Scotts Hill (TN) last Friday. The Lions spun the Wildcats' 6-0 lead entering the second quarter into a 27-12 lead at halftime, going on to win the game 41-19.
The Wildcats struck early. After forcing a three-and-out from Scotts Hill to start the game, Walnut quarterback Cade Hunt found his new weapon T.J. Colom for a 56-yard touchdown on just their second offensive snap of the game. On the Wildcats' next three drives, they accumulated a loss of two yards, resulting in three-straight punts.
During the Wildcats' lack of offensive success in the second quarter, the Lions put together four-straight drives ending in a touchdown, running a total of 22 plays and gaining 195 yards in the scoring onslaught.
Scotts Hill scored in the third quarter on an 80-yard touchdown run and again in the fourth two-yard touchdown run to pull away in the second half. The Lions rushed for 411 yards and six touchdowns on the ground for the game.
Hunt had a hand in all three of the Wildcats scores. After tossing the first touchdown to Colom, Hunt found tight end Chase Rogers for an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter and hit Brandon Shields for a 73-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Hunt went 11-for-25 for 251 yards and the three scores through the air. Shields led the Wildcats with three receptions and 97 yards and a score.
Walnut struggled to run the ball against a stout Lions' defense. The Wildcats amassed just 25 yards on the ground despite Colom breaking off seven carries for 55 yards. Colom totaled 138 yards from scrimmage.
Next up, the Wildcats travel to play in the "Joe Bowl" against rival Falkner on Thursday night. The Eagles are coming off a 40-0 loss to Northpoint Christian in their season opener. Kickoff between Walnut and Falkner is set for 7 p.m. at Falkner High School.