WALNUT - It was a touchdown party last Friday night in Walnut and everyone on the Wildcats' roster was invited—or at least it felt that way. The Wildcats pounded Middleton (TN) with their high-powered offense to come away with a 65-32 win over the Tigers.
Walnut simply had their way on offense, totaling 507 yards from scrimmage. The bulk of the Wildcats' yardage came from their rushing attack. Walnut rushed for 436 yards and scored eight times by way of a rushing touchdown. Leading the way was junior T.J. Colom. Colom averaged 19.7 yards per carry on his way to 236 rushing yards and four touchdowns. On the season, Colom has now rushed for 533 yards and seven touchdowns through four games. He also adds 163 yards receiving and another four scores through the air.
Colom was not the only Wildcat to show out last Friday. Junior running back T.J. Luellen had a nice game as well, rushing eight times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Landon Wilbanks had five carries for 46 yards and a score. Senior R.G. Cabriana also notched 30 yards on just two carries and one touchdown.
With Walnut's success on the ground, quarterback Cade Hunt was not relied upon to make much happen through the passing game. Still, Hunt managed to throw for 70 yards and a touchdown to Brandon Shields, who led the Wildcats with three catches and 51 yards.
Defensively, Walnut had some struggles with Middleton's big plays. The Tigers collected 424 yards of offense with 256 yards coming through their passing attack and four touchdowns. Running back Tavaris Morgan had eight carries for 127 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Walnut linebacker Blade Oaks led the team with nine tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Wildcats will host Myrtle this Friday. The Hawks are 1-2 on the season, winning their season opener 34-21 over Vardaman. The two weeks following their lone win saw the Hawks fall to East Union 61-19 and to Marshall Academy 48-46 before having an off week last Friday.
Myrtle leans on their star running back A.I. Nugent on offense. Nugent has 546 rushing yards while averaging 10 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns so far through three games. Last season, Nugent rushed for 1,851 yards and scored 27 touchdowns in just eight games as the Hawks competed as an independent.
Walnut and Myrtle kickoff at 7 p.m.