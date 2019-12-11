WALNUT • Walnut split their pair of games with Jumpertown last Thursday, Dec. 5 with the Lady Wildcats pulling out a 59-43 win and the Wildcats dropping 63-52 to the Cardinals.
In the girls game, the Lady Wildcats jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and led 12-4 by the end of the first quarter behind five early points from Madi Kate Vuncannon. Vuncannon opened the second with a three-pointer before Jumpertown battled back with a 8-0 run to pull within three of the lead. Vuncannon answered with a personal 5-0 run with another three and a jump shot with 4:00 left to build back an eight-point lead. Walnut ended the first half on a 8-0 run behind a pair of three-pointers from Claire Leak and Olivia Edgeston that gave the Lady Wildcats a 30-18 halftime lead.
In the third, Walnut used a 12-0 run to go up 42-20, putting the game away for good.
Vuncannon led with 24 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Leak added 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals in the win.
In the boys game, Walnut battled with foul trouble throughout the night as evident by the Cardinals shooting 50 free throws in the game. Their foul trouble coincided with their poor shooting from the field (27 percent) and made a recipe for their 11-point loss.
The Cardinals led 29-19 at the break and got within eight entering the fourth quarter. The two teams traded baskets in the fourth with Jumpertown building as much as a 15-point lead down the stretch, proving to be too much to overcome.
Brantley Porterfield, one of six players who fouled out, led Walnut with 20 points and six rebounds. A.J. Crum pitched in 11 points.