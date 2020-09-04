WALNUT • Walnut opened their 2020 season in style.
The Wildcats wrapped up their first regular season game, 41-7 with a huge performance from senior T.J. Colom.
Colom led the team with 17 carries, 164 yards and three touchdowns.
“I feel great about the season. We had a few mistakes coming into the game but we cleaned it up a lot after halftime. I have a lot of faith in my team.” said Colom.
Alcorn Central showed their speed early in the game with Seth Jones running the opening kickoff return 90-yard touchdown. The score was followed up with an extra point from Justin Hernandez, making the score 7-0.
Later in the quarter, the Wildcats struggled on the 5-yard line with two incomplete passes. Colom tied the game with his first score on 4th and goal.
The Wildcats quickly turned a tied ballgame around with Colom adding his second score, running a 6-yard touchdown with 11:39 left in the 2nd quarter.
Central fought to catch back up but a fumbled ball was quickly recovered turning the ball back over to Walnut. The Wildcats pushed their way down the field, where Bubba Wilbanks ran a 11-yard TD with 8:09 left in the second.
Walnut struggled to make passes but ended the first half of the game leading the bears 20-7.
T.J. Luellen came out strong in the third quarter with a carry to the 36 yard line, that led to another touchdown thrown by quarterback Cade Hunt to Brandon Shields from 24 yards out, making the score 27-7.
Hunt completed 5-of-16 passes for 54 yards and one touchdown.
Colom put up another 21-yard score for the Wildcats near the end of the third quarter and kicker Mario Zuniga pushed the Wildcats to a 34-7 lead over AC.
Luellen added the final score of the night with a 3-yard touchdown. Luellen finished the game with eight carries for 42 yards.
The Bears fumbled the ball eight times with Walnut recovering six of them. James Hinson and Tyler Trussell each had two fumble recoveries apiece.
The Wildcats are scheduled to travel to Myrtle next Friday, Sept. 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.