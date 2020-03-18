Chad White and Perry Liles are joining forces again.
White has been hired as defensive coordinator at Ripley, pending school board approval. This comes after one season of his being head coach at Calhoun City, where White served as defensive coordinator under Liles for three years before taking the head post.
Liles was recently hired to lead Ripley.
“It was just time for me to step back a little bit and have this opportunity to go back to the classroom and teach and coach the defense and get to work with coach Liles again,” White said. “I’m excited about it.”
Strong defense was a Calhoun City hallmark under Liles and White. The Wildcats won the Class 2A state title in 2016, allowing just 8.6 points per game.
White said he enjoys working with Liles because of the trust he has in his assistant coaches.
“Once we get the game plan together, he lets his coaches coach, and he supports his coaches,” White said.
Ripley went 2-10 last season and allowed 28.7 points per game. White said he will likely install the 4-3 defense he used at Calhoun City.