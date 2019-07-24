WALNUT - For the past two seasons, both the Chalybeate Lady Warriors and Warriors basketball programs have excelled under the direction of head coach Matt Wilbanks. And with Walnut head boys basketball coach Paul Lyles moving on to take the assistant principal job at H.W. Byers High School, Wilbanks will get to step up and take on a new challenge of coaching high school basketball at his alma mater.
"I've always dreamed of this," Wilbanks said. "To get this opportunity to go back home and coach and help get this program where it needs to be. We have a lot of young players and with the right coaching I think we can develop them into pretty good players."
Wilbanks faces two of the toughest challenges of any coach in Mississippi: an insane workload and a rebuilding program. With the coaching shuffle so late in the summer, Wilbanks remains a teacher at Chalybeate Elementary School and is the assistant football coach, head coach for both girls and boys basketball at Chalybeate and the head coach for Chalybeate baseball and fast-pitch softball. As if his hands were not already full, he now inherits a team that went 2-24 last season and features 17 freshman and sophomores on the roster without their top two leading scorers from last season.
"It's definitley a huge workload," said Wilbanks. "It is going to be a lot of long nights but I think I'm up for the challenge though.
"I have some experience coaching some of these kids for the last two years at Chalybeate so hopefully that will help in the transition over to Walnut. Because I didn't get to work with them in the summer and put in my system and my plays, it'll be an adjustment early on for everyone. But if we play hard and compete every night, I'll live with whatever the scoreboard says. This upcoming season is about way more than just wins and losses."
Wilbanks has had a hand in dealing with two different programs. When he took over both basketball programs at Chalybeate, the girls were coming off a season in which they won the Tippah County Tournament and made a run deep into the Five-County Tournament. The boys went 1-17 in the year before Wilbanks stepped in. So his challenges were much different with the two teams. For the girls, Wilbanks was taxed to try and find a way to sustain that success and for the boys he had to build from the ground up. He succeeded in both tests. The Chalybeate Lady Warriors are 40-8 over the last two seasons including winning three-straight Tippah County Tournament titles and the Warriors went from a one-win team to going 21-21 over the last two seasons. Wilbanks hopes to use both methods to get this Wildcats program back on it's feet.
"I've been extremely proud of what we've been able to do at Chalybeate," Wilbanks said. "I hope that I can help get Walnut back to where they were just two years ago and find a way to keep that momentum going. With our team being so young, we are going to take some hits but we have a chance to build something that they will be proud of."