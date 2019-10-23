POTTS CAMP • Walnut balanced both their passing and rushing attacks en route to a big 39-27 win over Potts Camp last Friday night. The win marked their first in Div. 1-2A this season.
The Wildcats' first drive resulted in a turnover on downs but their defense held serve, forcing a punt on the Cardinals' first possession. Following the punt, the Cardinals got the ball back one play later with an interception. Despite the swing of momentum, the Walnut defense stood strong again, forcing a turnover on downs. Then the Walnut offense settled in. On the Wildcats' third drive they marched 54 yards in three plays, capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run from T.J. Colom for the 7-0 lead with 1:30 left in the first quarter.
After forcing another Potts Camp punt early in the second quarter, Walnut controlled the ball with an 11-play, 44-yard drive that was punctuated by a three-yard touchdown run by Colom again for the 14-0 lead.
The Cardinals came up with their second interception of the first half and capitalized on it with a Marquise Turnage one-yard touchdown run to cut the lead down to 14-7 with 2:58 left in the second quarter.
Struggling in the first half, quarterback Cade Hunt bounced back from the two turnovers to lead his team on a nine-play, 61 yard drive that resulted in a six-yard touchdown toss to Chase Rogers as time expired in the first half for the 21-7 halftime lead.
The Cardinals opened the second half with a 58-yard touchdown run by quarterback Joshua Blake, cutting their deficit to just one possession. But later in the third, Colom struck again for his third touchdown run of the night, this time from 24 yards out for the 27-14 lead with 4:05 left in the third.
Early in the fourth, Hunt sneaked across the goal line for a one-yard touchdown run to build a 33-14 lead with 9:40 left in the game. The Cardinals quickly responded with another touchdown run from Blake that was answered by a one-yard touchdown from T.J. Luellen with 3:34 left. Potts Camp added a late touchdown to make things interesting but the Wildcats held on for the win.
Hunt finished the game completing 10 of his 19 passes for 194 yards and two total touchdowns. Luellen led the way with 162 yards from scrimmage and his fourth quarter touchdown while Colom added 134 yards of offense with his three scores. Defensively, the Wildcats had six sacks in the win, led by two from freshman linebacker C.J. Adams. Senior R.G. Cabriana led the team with eight tackles.
Walnut jumps to (7-2, 1-1) on the season with another Div. 1-2A game this Friday with a home game against Strayhorn. The Mustangs (4-4, 1-1) are coming off a 34-7 win over Mantachie last Friday night, rebounding from their 15-7 loss to Potts Camp two weeks ago. Last season the Wildcats defeated Strayhorn 34-12 on the road to clinch a playoff spot. A win over the Mustangs this Friday would place the Wildcats in the playoffs for a seventh-straight season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.