WALNUT - The Wildcats were riding a hot streak coming into the homecoming matchup against Class 4A member South Pontotoc and came away with their win streak still intact after a 42-14 shellacking of the Cougars.
The Wildcats struck first on the opening drive of the game. Walnut drove 60 yards in nine plays, capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by T.J. Colom for the 7-0 lead. Colom continued to dominant the first half. On the Wildcats third drive of the game, Colom drove another 62 yards on six plays with Colom scoring on a nine-yard run for the 14-0 lead with eight minutes left in the second quarter.
Walnut recieved a boost last week as starting running back T.J. Luellen returned to action after missing one game with a kidney issue. Luellen found the endzone on a 12-yard touchdowns pass from Cade Hunt with 2:40 left in the first half for the 21-0 lead. The Wildcats offense scored on their third straight possession with Colom giving the them a 27-0 lead on a 12-yard touchdown run. In all, Walnut racked up 413 yards of offense while limiting the Cougars to 217 yards.
The Cougars scored on their first possession of the second half to pull the score to 27-6 but Walnut responded a touchdown drive of their own as Luellen broke off a 32-yard run for the score and Colom added the two-point conversion for the 35-6 lead in the third. Midway through the fourth quarter, Hunt threw his second touchdown pass of the night, this time a 10-yard strike to fullback Landon Wilbanks to cap off the scoring for Walnut. The Cougars added a score with under a minute left in the game.
Luellen led the Wildcats on offense with nine carries for 124 yards and one rushing touchdown. The junior added just one catch for his 12-yard score in the second quarter. Colom totaled three rushing touchdowns and 110 yards on just 12 carries. Colom added 19 yards receiving on two catches. Wilbanks led the Wildcats with three catches for 48 yards and a score followed by Brandon Shields who also caught three balls for 37 yards.
Blade Oaks and James Hinson combined to lead the team with seven tackles apiece. R.G. Cabriana had a forced fumble recovered by Newt Hopper in the second quarter.
Walnut returns to the field this Friday with a date at J.Z. George. The Jaguars are 3-3 so far on the season and are coming a dominant 26-0 win over Leake County last Friday. The Jaguars posted 210 rushing yards as three different players scored by way of the ground. The Gators were able to rush for 201 yards against the Jaguars defense but could not find the endzone.
On the season, J.Z. George is led by running back Deriaun Townsend who has totaled 971 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 carries through six games. Junior Jacob Johnson follows him with 567 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Friday's game will be the first meeting by the two programs since 2007 where the Jaguars defeated Walnut 18-13 in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs in 2007. Falkner native Kendrick Williams is on the coaching staff this season for J.Z. George. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.