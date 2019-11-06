WALNUT • The Walnut Wildcats dropped their season opener to TCPS last Thursday, Oct. 31. The Eagles outscored Walnut 31-16 in the second half to pull away with a 53-39 win.
The Wildcats started out hot in the first quarter. A three-pointer from Brantley Porterfield sparked a 6-0 run to start the game. After TCPS answered with five-straight points, a layup from Bailey Quinn pushed the lead to three. Again the Eagles pushed within one of the lead before back-to-back baskets from Quinn and Jack Pulse gave Walnut a 12-7 lead. A TCPS score was answered with Porterfield's second three-pointer of the quarter with 57 seconds left and a Ty Dowdy layup that resulted in a 17-9 lead.
The Wildcats went cold though in the second quarter. Porterfield started the quarter with a jumper that proved to be the only made basket for Walnut, who scored just six points in the quarter to hold a 23-22 lead at halftime.
After a basket started the second half for the Eagles, Walnut was able to tie the game three times in the third quarter, the last coming on an offensive rebound putback by Dylan McConnell with 52 seconds left to tie the game at 32-32. TCPS carried a 7-0 run from the end of the third into the fourth before another Dowdy layup stopped the bleeding and brought Walnut within five. Porterfield hit his third three-pointer with 6:06 left to get the Wildcats within four but he fouled out of the game with 3:44 left as the Eagles built a 45-38 lead. TCPS took advantage, finishing the game on an 8-1 run.
Porterfield led Walnut with 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Quinn added seven points but had a team-high 14 rebounds and three steals. Dowdy also pitched in seven points.
The Wildcats' next game is on the road this Saturday against North Pontotoc.