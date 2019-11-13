WALNUT • Walnut football made it to the Class 2A playoffs for the seventh-consecutive year under head coach John Meeks. With nine wins on the year, the Wildcats had big plans in mind for a postseason run but it all came to an end last Friday night with a 23-12 loss to Eupora in the first round.
"It's not how we wanted to end this season but when you look back on the year as a whole, these guys have nothing to hang their head about," said Meeks. "Eupora is a good football team. You just have to tip your cap to them and move on."
The Eagles used an unlikely weapon to pull off the road playoff victory. Eupora's starting quarterback Cade Adkins did not dress out for the first round matchup, leaving the signal calling to freshman Ty Murphy. Murphy proved to be tough to stop both by way of the air and with his mobility. The freshman scored all three of the Eagles' touchdowns with 272 total yards (140 passing, 132 rushing) to lead his team to a big win.
"They like to use the quarterback in the run game. We knew that coming in," said Meeks. "We didn't think we would see him back there but he stepped up for them and gave us some trouble."
Walnut's opening drive of the game ended in an interception by the Eagles' defense. Eupora took the field on offense by their first drive ended when James Hinson swooped in for a sack on third down, forcing a punt. The two teams milked the clock and entered the second scoreless.
Early in the second, Walnut's T.J. Colom picked up a fumble that Eupora let fall to the ground at the Walnut 30-yard line. Colom made good of the turnover with a 31-yard touchdown run with 7:04 left for the 6-0 lead. Just one minute and 48 seconds later, Murphy hit Deunte Watson for a 35-yard touchdown pass and an extra point later, the Eagles had a 7-6 lead with 5:16 left in the first half. Eupora carried that lead into the half.
The Eagles drove the field to start the second half, setting up on the Walnut goal line but the Wildcats defense stiffened up to force a turnover on downs. Backed deep into their own territory, the Wildcats did not get much going offensively, resulting in a punt. On the punt attempt, the Eagles broke through the line to block the kick and recovered at the two-yard line. Next play, Murphy scampered in for the touchdown and added the two-point conversion with his legs for the 15-6 lead with 5:08 left in the third.
Walnut marched 10 plays for 56 yards and punched in a three-yard touchdown from Colom on the first play of the fourth quarter but failed on the two-point conversion to pull the score to 15-12 with 11:53 to play.
The Eagles' defense stood tall from there. Walnut's two drives ended with a punt and sack fumble to end the game. Murphy added a 12-yard touchdown run with 1:05 left to seal the win.
Walnut loses eight seniors from this year's team—a team that despite winning nine games, faced a ton of adversity along the way. The Wildcats had eight significant injuries that led to a combined 51 games being missed by the eight starters.
"I'm so proud of this team and our seniors," claimed Meeks. "They had a lot of misfortune happen but they didn't make excuses, they just went out and played every night and gave me all they had. They were a resilient bunch and we are going to miss them."
Colom finished the year with 1,773 yards from scrimmage and 28 total touchdowns. Luellen rounded up 1,010 yards of offense and 11 total touchdowns. Quarterback Cade Hunt ended his first season as the starting quarterback with over 1,300 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns.