WALNUT • Walnut competed hard last Thursday as they attempted to pick up their first win. The Wildcats were neck and neck with South Pontotoc until foul trouble bit them late in the first half, springing the Cougars to a 74-51 win.
The Cougars opened the game on a three-point make for a 3-0 lead but it was answered on the next trip down by Walnut's Brantley Porterfield. From there, South Pontotoc ripped off a 7-0 run over the next minute and a half for the 10-3 lead. The Wildcats stood tall and answered against the Cougars' 1-3-1 defense. Mario Zuniga scored six points, including back-to-back jumpers from the short corner that placed the Wildcats back within two of the lead. South Pontotoc ended the first quarter with a 5-0 spurt to lead 19-12 by the beginning of the second quarter.
T.J. Luellen and Bailey Quinn combined to shoot 4-for-6 from the free throw line early in the second as Walnut stayed within four of the lead in the first minute and a half. After a basket by the Cougars, Porterfield scored his fifth point of the night with a floater over the South Pontotoc defense to pull back within four. Yet again, the Cougars pushed the lead back to six but a jumper on an out of bounds play by A.J. Crum and a layup from Luellen got the Wildcats within two with 5:01 left.
Crum and Luellen's baskets were the start of an 8-1 run with Quinn cleaning up the glass on an offensive rebound putback and Luellen dropping in another score for the 26-25 lead with 3:45 left in the first half. But soon thereafter, the referees' whistles started to become a problem for the Wildcats. Porterfield, Quinn, and Cade Hunt each missed time in the first half dealing with foul trouble and it opened a door for South Pontotoc with three starters on the bench for the Wildcats. The Cougars ended the first half on a 12-1 run, building a 37-27 lead by halftime.
The Cougars carried all the momentum into the second half, starting the third on a 7-0 run to pull away with a 17-point lead. Porterfield reentered the game in the second half and buried a three with 5:24 left to cut it back to 14. South Pontotoc led by as much as 22 in the third quarter as the took the 58-36 lead into the fourth.
South Pontotoc poured it on the fourth as the Wildcats had three players foul out. The Cougars started the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run broken up by another three from Porterfield. Walnut put up 14 points in the fourth behind eight points from Porterfield, four points from Davon Shelton and another basket from Ky Wilbanks.
Porterfield finished with a team-high 20 points as the Wildcats drop to 0-14 on the year.