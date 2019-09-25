WALNUT - It was all working for the Wildcats last Friday night. Walnut used a complete team effort to pick up a 30-6 win over Myrtle to pick up their fourth-consecutive win on the season.
The most critical of factors in their win was the play of their defense. The Wildcats (4-1) held Myrtle's powerful rushing attack in check for the most part. Despite a 52-yard touchdown run by A.I. Nugent late in the fourth quarter, Walnut kept the Hawks off of the scoreboard and forced three turnovers on downs, an interception and a fumble recovery. The six points was a season-low for the Hawks.
"I was so proud of the defense," said Walnut head coach John Meeks. "We challenged them all week about how good (Nugent) and (Elijah Thompson) are. We give them a lot of credit because they are very good players. We challenged them that we have to have multiple people hit (Nugent) because if it's just one guy hitting him, he's going to run through an arm tackle. I thought for the most part tonight, we did a pretty good job."
Paired with a defense that would not give up any points was an incredible performance by Walnut junior T.J. Colom. Colom's effort was important due to the absence of T.J. Luellen, who sat out due to an injury. Colom totaled 221 yards of offense and three total touchdowns in the win.
After the first quarter ended with Myrtle containing Colom to just 12 yards, the shifty ball carrier made life hard for Hawk defenders in the second quarter. Colom massed 121 rushing yards in the second, including a 48-yard touchdown run with 10:06 left in the first half.
Later in the second, quarterback Cade Hunt found Colom for a 25-yard touchdown connection. Hunt and wideout Brandon Shields linked up for the two-point conversion, taking the 14-0 lead into the halftime break.
"We really missed Luellen tonight because he gives us a great balance of run, pass and being able to have the other team not just key in on one guy," claimed Meeks. "T.J. (Colom) manned up and took a big workload tonight. Everyone knew he was going to get the ball and he got the ball and made plays. We had a lot of guys step up around him to take off some of the slack as well. Our offensive line started off sluggish in the first half but we picked it up. All-in-all it was a pretty well-played game."
Colom had the third quarter's only touchdown by either team when he crossed the goal line from a yard out with 3:08 on the clock. Hunt found Shields again for the conversion attempt and the 22-0 lead. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Hunt threw his second touchdown pass of the night to senior tight end Chase Rogers on a nine-yard pass down the middle of the field. R.G. Cabriana caught a shovel pass from Hunt for the two-point conversion.
Walnut's four-game win streak will be on the line as they host Class 4A member South Pontotoc on Friday for their homecoming game. The Cougars are 1-4 on the season and coming off a 36-24 loss to Bruce in overtime last Friday. South Pontotoc's lone win of the season came three weeks ago in a 24-20 win over Aberdeen. Still, despite their lackluster start, the Cougars will be the deeper football team, especially factoring in the Wildcats' injury struggles this season.
"We have to be a little bit careful in practice this week because we are a little beat up right now," Meeks stated. "We had some guys tonight, that hadn't been playing, really step up and play some quality minutes. Our motto this year has been, 'Everybody counts or nobody counts.' We try to follow that and get everybody ready. We play a junior varsity game each week and things of that nature to have everybody ready to play some type of role because you never know when your number will be called."