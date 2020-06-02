Drew Wilson is back on the golf course and wasted little time to pick up his first win of the summer golf circuit.
Wilson hit the greens on Tuesday, May 19 to begin a two-day event at the Highland Oaks Junior Classic in Dothan, Alabama, in part of the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour (SJGT). Wilson shot a two-round score of 139 (5-under par) to claim the victory.
“It felt good to go back and play for the first time this summer,” said Wilson. “Just getting back out there and competing against other golfers was a good feeling. I felt like I played good at Highland Oaks. My irons were on both days there. My putts went pretty well too. Overall, it was just a good two days and I was happy to pull out a win in my first tournament back.”
He ended the first round at Highland Oaks in a two-way tie for first place, shooting an even 72. On the second day, Wilson shot a tournament-low 67 (3-under par) to pull away from the field. He began his incredible round with four birdies on the front nine with just one bogey on the fifth hole. Wilson added his second bogey of the day on the 13th but with another three birdies on the back nine, the small hiccup mattered little to the outcome.
Wilson followed his winning performance with another strong showing at the SJGT Wynlakes Shootout in Montgomery, Alabama that started last Wednesday, May 27 and ended on Thursday, May 28. Wilson finished second, shooting 2-over par (146), finishing one stroke behind the winner, Jones Free of Selma, Alabama.
He finished tied atop the leader board after shooting an even 72 in the opening round last Wednesday. Wilson shot for par on six of the first eight holes to begin the second day, with a pair of bogeys on the fourth and eighth holes, before finishing the front nine with a birdie on the Par 5. He picked up three bogeys in the first five holes on the back nine before back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16. Free shot the only under-par round of the tournament with a 1-under (71) performance on the second day to claim the win.
“I came close to winning that one too,” stated Wilson. “My iron stuff was good again but my short game was not that good that week. I think I went 1-for-5 on up-and-downs in that tournament.”
With two tournaments under his belt following the waiting pattern to the season due to COVID-19 concerns, Wilson said that there is not much difference in the setups at the tournaments from what he has seen in year's past.
“I wouldn't say much has changed at the tournaments,” he claimed. “We are still playing with the same amount of kids in each group. They just asked that we wouldn't shake hands and that we wouldn't pull the flag sticks. They also cut out parts of pool noodles to put in the holes so that everyone wouldn't have to reach all the way down to grab their ball out.”
On Sunday, June 7, Wilson will travel to compete in a qualifier for the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Invitational at Sedgefield. The qualifying round will be held at Holly Ridge Golf Links in Archdale, North Carolina. Wilson said that last year's mark to qualify was 3-under par. If he were to qualify, he would then play the first two rounds next Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10, where a cut would be made in the field before finishing the final two days of the 72-hole event at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Wilson will also compete in the 71st Annual Press Thornton Future Masters Tournament in Dothan, Alabama beginning on Saturday, June 20 and will run through the following Saturday, June 27. He said that tournament is one that he has circled as an important one for his future.
“If I win that one, I feel like I will pick up a lot of offers. That's a big one for me for sure,” said Wilson.
As of now, the rising junior at Hickory Flat Attendance Center has no college scholarship offers to play golf but the interest is definitely there from several schools, including some big time programs.
"Right now I'm hearing a lot from Mississippi State," claimed Wilson. "Lipscomb started sending me stuff last year. Auburn, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and a bunch of smaller schools have all sent me things lately to tell me they were interested in me. But I would say that Mississippi State is looking at me the most out of everyone."