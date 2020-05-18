  • By Tina Campbell Meadows Managing Editor

It is almost time for the Class of 2020 graduation magazine. The magazine, publishing on Wednesday, May 27, will feature senior portraits from all the high schools in Benton and Tippah County: Ashland, Blue Mountain, Falkner, Hickory Flat, Pine Grove, Ripley and Walnut.

Each day leading up to the magazine publication date, the Southern Sentinel will publish a sneak peak video of the senior class from a randomly selected school. Today’s class is Falkner High School. Congratulations Eagles on your achievements and unforgettable senior year!

