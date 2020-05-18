It is almost time for the Class of 2020 graduation magazine. The magazine, publishing on Wednesday, May 27, will feature senior portraits from all the high schools in Benton and Tippah County: Ashland, Blue Mountain, Falkner, Hickory Flat, Pine Grove, Ripley and Walnut.
Each day leading up to the magazine publication date, the Southern Sentinel will publish a sneak peak video of the senior class from a randomly selected school. Today’s class is Falkner High School. Congratulations Eagles on your achievements and unforgettable senior year!