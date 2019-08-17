Tishomingo Co. Braves
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-4A
2018 record: 2-9, 0-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach : Jim McCay (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Shelton Oaks, ATH, Sr.
• Caught 17 passes for 257 yards, 1TD.
Kolton Tuders, DT, Sr.
• Recorded 44 tackles, 7 TFL.
Connor Pannell, QB, Sr.
• Passed for 1,013 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Zach Glover, who was defensive coordinator last year, will be the offensive coordinator this fall.
OFFENSE
Shelton Oaks, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound senior, will likely be all over the field, catching passes and taking handoffs from quarterbacks Blake Counce (So.) and Connor Pannell (Sr.). Oaks is the Braves’ top returning receiver, with 17 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown.
Ben Glover (Sr.) is expected to be playing the tight end position. The line will be a young but experienced group of guys, led by senior Adrian Roncahohn (5-11, 220). Also up front are Caleb Bonds (So.), Michael Lovelace (So.) and Rylee Rogers (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Jim Riley (Jr.), who stands 6-4, 215, will be starting at end. He made 18 tackles last season.
At outside linebacker is the athletic Tyriek Duckett (Sr.) along with Elijah Southward (So.); they combined for 48 tackles.
Bryce Jackson (Sr.) and Konner Tuders (So.) will be in the secondary. Micheal Lovelace (So.), Jackson Stuart (So.) and Case Bishop (So.) will be rushing opposing quarterbacks this fall.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Scott Robinson will be the punter and kicker.
X-FACTOR
If the Braves’ depth chart is better than last year, this could be a very improved team. They’re looking to break a 10-year playoff drought.
COACH SPEAK
“One game at a time, stay focused, and stay grounded.” – Jim McCay