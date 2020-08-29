TISHOMINGO CO. BRAVES
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-4A
2019 record: 2-8, 0-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Richard Russo (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bryan Scales, ATH, Jr.
• Will play slot WR, safety, and also return kicks.
Jim Riley, LT/DE, Sr.
• Has been drawing interest from Mississippi State.
Ashton Dilworth, WR/S, Jr.
• One of the most athletic players on the team.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Richard Russo has taken over a program that hasn’t had a winning season in 13 years. He’s turned programs around before, most recently at Independence.
Russo will be the defensive coordinator, while former Ripley coach Sam Hathorn will direct the offense.
OFFENSE
Blake Counce (Jr.) emerged as the likely starting quarterback this summer. Also taking snaps, though, will be Bryan Scales (Jr.) – a slot receiver for whom there will be a wildcat package.
Russo said he’s expecting big things from Scales.
At running back, seniors Gavin Crocker and Tyriek Duckett will offer defenses starkly different running styles. Crocker is a bruiser, while Duckett is more shifty.
Ashton Dilworth (Jr.) and Justin Glidewell (Sr.) are the split ends.
The offensive line was pretty much set entering camp, with big Jim Riley (Sr.) anchoring it at left tackle. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder has Division I potential.
DEFENSE
Riley plays on this side as well, at end. Jordan Kelly (Sr.) is at the other end, while the tackles are Jackson Stuart (Jr.) and Connor Adkins (Sr.).
The D-line is having to adjust to Russo’s defense, which he calls the “Wrecking Crew 4-3.”
He expects the linebackers to thrive in his scheme. He said it’s a rangy group, anchored in the middle by Jake Russell (Sr.). Duckett will bring his athleticism to the rover spot.
Dilworth and Scales are the safeties. The cornerbacks are Glidewell, Konner Tuders (Jr.) and Chandler Williams (So.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Scott Robinson (Sr.) is a strong weapon as both kicker and punter. Dilworth and Scales will handle returns.
X-FACTOR
A program that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2008 needs an injection of confidence, and that’s what Russo plans to give it. If the players can gain confidence and maintain it, the Braves might become relevant in 4A again.
COACH SPEAK
“If this team comes together, I feel like we’re going to have a very fun and exciting year.” – Richard Russo
Brad Locke