DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and her mom (both Bostonians) say that you cannot catch a cold from just being outside in the cool, breezy weather. Since I am from Iowa, I know better. How say you? – D.H.
ANSWER: Colds are caused by viruses. You need to be exposed to a virus to catch a cold. Viruses are passed from person to person, usually by large droplet, meaning you have to be within a few feet of the person. Or it can be spread by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your mouth or nose. I am on the side of the Bostonians here.
However, the effects of cold weather on both the virus and on your body make it easier for a virus to get to you and get past your body’s defenses, so Iowa wins at least a consolation point.