The Toccopola Homemakers Club met on January 23, 2023, at the Toccopola Community Center, for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. The devotion was given by Elaine McKnight, she read Psalms 136: 1-3 and led in prayer. The roll was called by Zeda Woods with 9 members present and a total of 285 total volunteer hours. Margaret Ratliff read the minutes from the last meeting.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you