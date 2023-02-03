The Toccopola Homemakers Club met on January 23, 2023, at the Toccopola Community Center, for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. The devotion was given by Elaine McKnight, she read Psalms 136: 1-3 and led in prayer. The roll was called by Zeda Woods with 9 members present and a total of 285 total volunteer hours. Margaret Ratliff read the minutes from the last meeting.
The Health Report was given by Pat Williams on Shots to Shoot For, listing shots we need to stay healthy. She also did the Garden Report on Garden to do List for February. Pat, also, demonstrated how to root seeds using items we have at home. The Environmental Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne, on Household Hazardous Waste. Some hazardous items would be batteries, oil, tires, household cleaners to name a few. Angela Coleman gave the International Report on Information for Christmas Shoeboxes through Samaritans Purse. This will be an ongoing Toccopola Club project for this year. Each report was very good and informative.
Pat Williams read an article from one of her friends in Germany about meeting Elvis, when he was in service in Germany. He even sang a song for them, Are You Lonesome Tonight. This caused us to talk about Elvis for a few minutes.
The business of the meeting included: passing out new year books, sheets with member information, a list of club projects for the year. A reminder of February Council will be on Thursday, February 2, instead of Wednesday. A reminder for Fashion Show in March, and Cultural Arts in April.
After the meeting, Angela Coleman demonstrated two items that were easy to make using hot glue and paint. It was very interesting.
The Toccopola Homemakers Club meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 2:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. They welcome visitors and new members.
