Today in History May 23, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fans dressed as movie Star Wars characters to cerebrate on the Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 4, 2016. Chiang Ying-ying I AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1977, the first “Star Wars” film (later retitled “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope”) was released by 20th Century Fox. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fox Film Episode Military Broadcasting Events History Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 74° Cloudy Tupelo, MS (38804) Today Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: May 23, 2022 @ 3:23 pm Full Forecast Trending Now Human remains found in west Tupelo Jif Peanut Butter Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Ross & Yerger named one of the best insurance agencies in the nation in three categories Amory police make embezzlement, drug arrests Mississippi State shocks Florida State to earn trip to first softball super regional Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters