Taiwan Star Wars Day

Fans dressed as movie Star Wars characters to cerebrate on the Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 4, 2016.

 Chiang Ying-ying I AP

In 1977, the first “Star Wars” film (later retitled “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope”) was released by 20th Century Fox.

