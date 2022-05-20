Today in History May 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On May 21, 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 88° Partly Cloudy Tupelo, MS (38804) Today Lots of sunshine. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 12:33 pm Full Forecast Trending Now Emotions flare late as Texas A&M snaps Rebels' seven-game winning streak Family of murder victim demands $10M in damages from former Oxford officer Tupelo man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking US Marshals arrest murder suspect in Algoma homicide CRIME REPORTS: Friday, May 20, 2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters