SENATOBIA • Gulf Coast’s Austin Bolton just didn’t want to lose.
Behind Bolton’s running in the fourth quarter and a stiff defense, the top-ranked Bulldogs held on to defeat fourth-ranked Northwest 22-19 to claim the MACJC state championship at Bobby Franklin Field on Saturday afternoon.
It’s the 16th state title in school history and first since 2012. The Bulldogs (11-0) will advance to the NJCAA national championship game in Pittsburg, Kansas, on Dec. 5.
“We needed a big moment, so I gave it to them, and I put them on my back,” Bolton said. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this. I love this team, we fought hard and I’d do anything for these guys.”
Trailing 19-14 to begin the fourth quarter, Bolton broke through at least four tacklers and dove into the end zone from 30 yards out to give the Bulldogs a 22-19 lead with 14:02 left in the game after a successful two-point conversion.
Bolton, a Poplarville native, had 77 yards rushing on 11 carries in the fourth quarter alone. He finished with 117 yards on 23 carries.
“I would’ve been really disappointed any other way,” said Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright. “Two really good teams going at it. Austin Bolton made up his mind to carry us the rest of the game.”
Northwest struck first on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaquerrious Williams (Tupelo) to give the Rangers a 7-0 lead with 11:23 left in the first quarter.
Gulf Coast tied it at 7 on 6-yard pass from Chance Lovertich to Jymetre Hester with 7:06 left in the first half.
The Rangers responded on a 61-yard TD pass from Jack Walker to Jacoby Jones to regain the lead at 13-7 with 5:27 left in the first half.
Lovertich and Walker each also threw TD passes in the second half.
Doing their jobs
The Bulldogs’ defense held Northwest to just 53 yards rushing and had three sacks. Lovertich finished the game 25 of 37 for 213 yards.
“We knew we were playing a good team and we just had to do our job,” Lovertich said. “Bolton is one of the gutsiest dudes I’ve been around and when it’s crunch time he delivers.”
Walker led Northwest (8-3) with 190 yards passing.