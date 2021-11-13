MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Blue Mountain College volleyball won the first SSAC Championship in the program’s three-year history, defeating No. 1 seed Loyola 3-0 (26-24, 25-23, 25-23) in straight sets.
Tthe Volley Toppers dominated the Wolfpack from whistle to whistle, securing a trip to the NAIA National Championship tournament that begins Nov. 30 in Sioux City, Iowa.
"I am so proud of what this team accomplished over the last three days,” said head coach Reid Gann, whose team improved to 30-8. "Winning the SSAC Tournament in our third year is unprecedented."
BMC All-Conference stars – senior Taylor Wright (Huntsville, Ala.), junior Tori Walker (Florence, Ala.) and junior Skyler Benson (Priceville, Ala.) led the Toppers’ attack at the net in the finale, with Wright slamming 15 kills, and Benson and Walker with 10 each.
Junior Anna Lucas (Athens, Ala.) put together a double-double for the Toppers, dishing out 38 assists and notching 10 digs. Freshman Jaiyah Jackson (Alexander, Ark.) led BMC in digs with 16.
"This is a special team," Gann said. "They have been a dream to coach all year. We are going to enjoy this moment and soon turn our attention to the national tournament."
The conference championship is the first for Blue Mountain in any sport since 2017 when the women's cross country team brought home an SSAC title.