Jonathon Garrison, an Automotive Technology Instructor at New Albany High's School Career and Technical Center, drives a donated 2020 Toyota Corolla onto a trailer on Oct. 5, 2022, in Blue Sprints. The car was given to the career and technical center by Toyota Mississippi as part of their ongoing partnership program. It will be used to teach students in his automotive class.
Sam Thompson, an automotive instructor at Walthall County Career and Technology Center, secures a Toyota Corolla onto his trailer that was donated to the Career and Technology Center by Toyota Mississippi on Oct. 5, 2022, in Blue Springs. The car will be used to train students in his automotive classes. Twelve Corollas were donated to area high schools, colleges and fire departments.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
BLUE SPRINGS • For nearly a decade, Toyota Mississippi has donated trial vehicles to schools, community colleges and other organizations.
On Wednesday, the automaker picked up where it left off, donating another 12 Corollas to its community partners to help launch Manufacturing Month.
Since 2013, the automotive assembly plant has given away 92 vehicles, valued at about $1 million, to North Mississippi organizations that provide vocational education, workforce development programs and safety training.
In addition, Toyota Mississippi announced the long-awaited reopening of the 2-million-square-foot manufacturing plant to public tours.
“These partnerships are integral to our plant and our region as a key component of workforce readiness and building a strong pipeline of talent,” said Tiffannie Hedin, Toyota Mississippi corporate communications manager. “We’re so excited to donate a dozen vehicles to such a large group of our key partners and welcome the public through our doors to see just how we manufacture the world’s bestselling car.”
Toyota Mississippi plans to celebrate Manufacturing Month throughout October. Every Thursday of the month, guests are invited to experience Toyota’s manufacturing environment with special events and evening tours at the plant.
The special events include team member appreciation day on Oct. 13 and Toyota Touch-a-Truck on Oct. 27.
In a press release, the automaker said Toyota Mississippi "is much more than just the home of the Corolla. The facility offers a unique learning experience that allows community partners to explore STEM education and works to develop Mississippi’s next generation of innovators."
The Toyota Mississippi Experience Center, which opened to the public in June, is a state-of-the-art interactive visitors center and training center. The $10 million, 15,000-square-foot facility sits on a small rise overlooking the Toyota Mississippi plant and near the Toyota-emblazoned water tower. A small solar array also has been built nearby.
Tours will begin at the Toyota Mississippi Experience Center and will continue at the main plant. The Experience Center is open to the public Tuesday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and tours are offered daily at 9 a.m. and noon.