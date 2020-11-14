GAINESVILLE, Fla. • Kyle Trask threw six touchdowns as No. 6 Florida overwhelmed Arkansas 63-35 on Saturday night in the Swamp.
Trask threw for 356 yards against the Razorbacks (3-4). It was the second time this season Trask tossed six TDs in a game – the only player in school history to accomplish that feat.
Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, a three-year starter for the Gators (5-1), was booed in his return to Florida Field and unable to do much to steal the spotlight from Trask.
Trask had five TD pases in Florida’s first six drives and might have had another had the Gators not failed to convert a fourth down at the Arkansas 16.
Still, it was Trask’s most impressive half in two years as a starter and put him in elite company as the Gators won their 11th-straight at home.
The only negative for Florida: Its defense allowed a 47-yard TD pass, an 83-yard TD run and an 82-yard catch and run for another score.
He became the third player in school history with at least 25 touchdown passes in multiple years, joining Heisman Trophy winners Tim Tebow and Danny Wuerffel. Both of those guys have statues outside the stadium.
Franks completed 15 of 19 passes for 250 yards and two scores.