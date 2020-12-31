Florida quarterback Kyle Trask announced Thursday he will enter the NFL draft after a record-setting season that saw him become a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Trask emerged as the Florida starter last year after four seasons waiting for his opportunity, and he took full advantage in 2020 – setting school records for passing yards (4,283) and passing touchdowns (43) in addition to having five 400-yard passing games while leading the Gators to the SEC championship game.
“I feel that it’s best to chase my dreams of playing in the NFL,” Trask said in a video posted on social media. “I’ve had dreams of playing in the NFL ever since I was a kid. Just to have this opportunity to play at the next level, it’s crazy and I’m going to try and make the most of it.”
Trask is the first Heisman finalist for the Gators since Tim Tebow in 2009. The winner will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Jan. 5.
Playing without his top four receivers in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night, Trask struggled from the outset in a 55-20 loss to Oklahoma, throwing three interceptions before eventually giving way to backup Emory Jones.
Afterward, coach Dan Mullen praised Trask.
“I couldn’t be prouder of him and the season he had,” Mullen said. “Didn’t play much in high school. And now he’s a Heisman Trophy finalist and will be an NFL draft pick.”
Florida (8-4) closed with three-consecutive losses.