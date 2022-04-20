BLUE MOUNTAIN • The historic square piano has recently been returned to its home at Blue Mountain, in the Palmer-Donnell House on the edge of the Blue Mountain College campus.
The piano had a long history before its return, starting with its arrival to Mississippi in 1842. It hailed from South Carolina, one of only a few of its kind, taking the long journey in an ox cart. It was brought to “Prospect Hill,” the plantation home of F. Frederick Brougher and his wife, Mary Ann Christine Stork Brougher. Today, that land is what makes up the Town of Blue Mountain and Blue Mountain College.
It was passed down to Caroline Christine “Carrie” Brougher Palmer, second wife of Captain John D. Palmer, then to Charlotte Fredericka “Lottie” Palmer Donnell, who lived in Blue Mountain from 1892 to 1974. When Donnell moved to Texas in 1974, the piano was removed from Blue Mountain.
Now, it is being returned by Donnell’s granddaughter, Carol Donnell Easterly Reynolds.
Lea Bennett is a member of the Palmer-Donnell House Guild and stays in communication with the descendants. She said, “When we reopened the house and renovated it, the granddaughter who wound up with the piano offered to let the house have it back… Carol was worried because none of her children wanted it, none of her cousins wanted it, and she didn’t know what was going to happen to it after she was gone.”
It has been given to the Palmer-Donnell House Guild and placed inside the historic Palmer-Donnell House, along with numerous other pieces of history belonging to the house itself or the community that it resides in. The historic building was recently renovated and has been dedicated as the Alumni House and Welcome Center of Blue Mountain College.
“It’s beautiful. It’s wonderful,” Bennett said. “It’s just good to know that it is going to be able to be carried on… It’s great to have it back.”