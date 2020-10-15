TUPELO • The Tupelo Arts Showcase is taking precautions to continue its annual display of the city’s arts.
The Arts Showcase is following local guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Thom Yzaguirre, artistic director of the Tupelo-based Civic Ballet and organizer of the showcase. The Artist Showcase will be 4 p.m. Sunday at the Link Centre.
“It has changed quite a bit, but what stays the same is we’re trying to present a variety of Tupelo arts to share with the community,” Yzagurrie said.
Civic Ballet decided to go ahead with the showcase after hearing how Tupelo Community Theatre made adjustments at the Lyric Theatre for its August presentation of “Spamalot!”. The musical was postponed four months due to Covid concerns.
“They coordinated with the fire chief, Thomas Walker, who’s the city’s point person for Covid health guidelines,” Yzaguirre said. We’re following a lot of the guidelines they used.”
Yzaguirre said this year’s showcase has been cut to an hour, plus past features like an art exhibit and pre-show gathering have been eliminated to keep patrons from gathering in close areas.
There will be social distancing in the concert hall, with seating limited to about 150 people. Every other row will be empty and there will be at least six feet of space between groups of people who ordered their tickets together. Patrons must wear masks in and out of the concert hall, but they can remove the masks once they’re seated individually or with their group.
One new feature for the showcase is the opportunity to watch it online. Anyone interested in attending in person or virtually are encouraged to purchase tickets at this website: http://www.tupelocivicballet.eventbrite.com
“That will enable the people staying at home to enjoy the performance as well,” Yzaguirre said.
Whether in person or online, Yzaguirre said there will be plenty of dancing, singing and comedy.
The city’s two ballet companies, Civic Ballet and Tupelo Ballet, will perform. One Civic Ballet piece will be accompanied by singer/songwriter Jhia.
Bart Mason and Brian McGraw will play acoustic music while local troupe West of Shake Rag will supply the laughs with their improvisational comedy.