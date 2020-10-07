TUPELO • Artists of many talents will take the stage Sunday, Oct. 18 in the annual Tupelo Arts Showcase at the Link Centre.
The event, which starts at 4 p.m., features performances in music, dance, vocal and improvisational comedy. Civic Ballet is host of the Arts Showcase.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
The maximum capacity for the performance at the Link Centre, located at 1800 West Main, is 150 people. Social distancing guidelines will be used. There will be Vimeo live streaming available with a pre-purchase password access.
For more information about the Showcase, call (662) 601-8042 or email civic ballet.ms@gmail.com.