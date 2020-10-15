In 1955, native-son Elvis Presley performed at the Tupelo fairgrounds – but when he returned in 1956, the boy from East Tupelo was now the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
Upon his 1956 appearance in Tupelo to perform at the Mississippi-Alabama State Fair and Dairy Show, Presley was greeted with a Main Street parade and received a proclamation from Gov. J.P. Coleman.
Presley’s musical roots developed in his hometown. The story has become legend in his hometown: Born of humble beginnings in a shotgun shack built partially by his father, Vernon, the boy walked into the Tupelo Hardware Store with his mama, Gladys, to buy a gun but decided on a guitar instead.
He lived in Tupelo until he was 13, then moved to Memphis. Already, he’d performed with friends in the housing project where he and his family lived.
Later, during his senior year in high school, Elvis entered the Humes High School Annual “Minstrel” Show and took everyone by surprise. Later that year, 1953, he walked into Sun Records to record a song for his mother’s birthday. Sam Phillips heard him. In 1954 he cut another record, but some of the experts said he had no aptitude for singing. So, he drove a truck. Phillips wanted someone to crossover from country to rhythm and blues, to develop a broader audience. He found that somebody in Elvis.
His star rose quickly. The Milton Berle Show, Hound Dog, and Ed Sullivan, to name a few.
But he didn’t forget home.
And home never forgot him. To this day, the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum draws tourists from across the world to visit the King’s beginnings in Tupelo.
This story incorporates text from a January 2020 column by Leesha Faulkner and December 2005 story by M. Scott Morris.