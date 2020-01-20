TUPELO • Madeline Ivory wasn’t scared Sunday afternoon when she was the first child read the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the city’s King Commemorative Service Program.
“I was happy, excited. I’m proud of myself,” said 7-year-old Madeline, a second-grader at Lawhon Elementary School who read a few lines of King’s “Loving Your Enemies” sermon from 1957.
Madeline was one of eight students who read excerpts of King’s messages during a celebration of the late Civil Rights leader through dance, spoken word, theater and music at the Civic Auditorium.
“This is the first year to have the arts be a part of our program,” said Janette Kirk, chair of the Committee For King, organizer of Tupelo’s annual King celebration. “Education was very important to Dr. King, and because of that we’re excited for it to be a part of the program today.”
The program also celebrated Bishop Clarence Parks as this year’s Drum Major Award recipient. Parks, founding pastor of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance Church in Tupelo, was honored for his community service.
The students who read King’s words represented Tupelo’s elementary schools.
“It gives the children an opportunity to read Dr. King’s quotes and make them aware of his thoughts and the words he used,” Kirk said.
Voice Porter, a spoken word artist from Birmingham, recited the poem, “The Light.” Through dance, the Doniphan Dance Project of Tupelo performed a piece titled “Love Your Enemy.”
Actors Darious Robertson and Jonathan Stewart Mosley of the Hattiloo Theatre of Memphis performed “The Meeting,” a reenactment of when King (played by Mosley) and Malcolm X (Robertson) met for the first and only time.
There was praise music by the local MLK Choir, which was joined at the beginning of the service by a drill team made up of children from local churches. At the end, classical vocalists Isaiah Traylor of Tupelo and Erika Wheeler of Vicksburg drew a standing ovation following their Benediction performance of “Let Us Break Bread Together.”
Before the Benediction, Kirk presented the Drum Major Award to Parks, the Monroe County native who founded Temple of Compassion and Deliverance Church in 1988.
Among the achievements Parks was recognized for include Christians on the Move to Evangelize (COME), which feeds more than 3,000 each year during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. He also serves on the boards of the Community Development Foundation and the Tupelo/Lee County chapter of Mission Mississippi.
“We’re excited to give it to a hard-working man like him who does a lot for the community,” Kirk said.
Parks, in his acceptance speech, also read quotes from King and called for Tupelo residents to work in unity.
“Let us come together, be one, and let’s make Tupelo great,” he said.