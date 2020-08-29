TUPELO CHRISTIAN EAGLES
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-1A
2019 record: 8-4, 5-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Shaune Holiday (9th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Khi Holiday, QB/S, Sr.
• Had 3,261 yards, 38 TDs passing, plus 1,437 yards, 20 TDs rushing.
Noah Foster, WR/CB, Sr.
• In first year of football, led state with 1,491 receiving yards, 19 TDs.
Tucker Huggins, MLB/OL, Sr.
• Led team in tackles last year with 113.
COACHING ‘EM UP
TCPS has had five-straight winning seasons under Shaune Holiday. The Eagles have made the Class 1A playoffs the last three years since regaining full-fledged MHSAA status.
OFFENSE
TCPS averaged 429 yards per game last season, and it returns nine starters, including quarterback Khi Holiday (Sr.).
The head coach’s son had a monster 2019, and that was despite losing speedy tailback Josh Berry for half the season to a broken collarbone. Berry is back and healthy, which should restore some balance to the offense.
That should make the passing attack that much more dangerous. Returning at receiver are game-breaker Noah Foster (Sr.) and reliable possession man John Avery Herrod (Sr.).
The line returns four starters, all seniors: Miller Cole, Cooper Davis, Tucker Huggins and Josh Park.
DEFENSE
Eight starters are back on this side of the ball, including Cole and Davis on the line. Daniel Reddout (Sr.) and Bryce Roye (Sr.) are also seasoned veterans.
Huggins will again play middle linebacker and will have help from Reed Alred. In some situations, Reddout will fall back and Alred will move up to end.
Berry is also a hybrid player, floating between strong safety and linebacker. Holiday is at safety, while Foster and Herrod are the cornerbacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Foster is expected to be the punter. Kicker was undecided entering fall camp.
Berry, Foster, Herrod and Holiday will platoon in the return game.
X-FACTOR
If TCPS can prove its mental toughness in early games against Biggersville and Nanih Waiya, it will be considered a legitimate state title contender.
COACH SPEAK
“We’re looking at having over 20 seniors. All of these kids have been in the program since they were in the seventh grade, and that means a lot. They know what we expect, and we know what to expect from them.” – Shaune Holiday
Brad Locke