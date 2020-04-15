TUPEO - During his performances as an Elvis tribute artist, Jack Curtis often wears a stylist jumpsuit similar to the ones worn by the King of Rock 'n' Roll.
Yet on a cool, windy Tuesday morning, Curtis was seen on a South Gloster Street lot wearing a casual outfit that he said Presley would've worn around 1969 or in the early '70s. As a precaution, he accessorized the outfit by wearing a surgial mask, and he made sure he kept his distance from others.
Curtis and six other members of the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club showed up at the corner to say "thank ya, thank ya very much" to the medical personnel working with COVID-19 patients. The club purchased meals for the North Mississipi Medical Center doctors, nurses and staff on the frontline of the coronavirus battle.
"We wanted to show our appreciation for what they're doing every day to take care of our community, our people," said Curtis, president of the fan club. "We want it to be a message of support, a message of love."
The club purchased 70 meals from Neon Pig that were delivered by lunchtime.
"That's the number of folks the hospital told me would be working on the frontlines today," Curtis said. "The food will be made available when they get a break, whether it's noon, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. or midnight. It wil be there for them when they get a chance to eat it."
While Victor and Lexi Armstrong held the club banner, Curtis and club members Connie Tullos, Sylvia Hooten, Brenda Mills and Kay Matthews flashed signs of support and thanks from the parking lot of the former Walgreens next to the hospital. They all wore surgial masks and stood at least six feet from each other.
"We're doing this to show people how much we appreciate North Mississipi Health Services," said Tullos, the club's vice president. "We know they're putting their lives on the line every day to take care of us, and we're going try to do our part to help feed them and stay at home."
The Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club began in 1956, soon after the Tupelo native achieved musical stardom. The club, which was revived in 2006 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Elvis' homecoming concert, now claims a roster of more than 1,200 members worldwide.
The fan club is not only dedicated to preserving Presley's artistic works, but also carries on his legacy of giving through donations and community projects. Curtis said purchasing the meals for NMMC personnel during the pandemic is something the club believes Presley would've wanted it to do.
"We think this is representative of what Elvis would feel and do for his community at a time like this," he said.