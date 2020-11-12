TUPELO • Before Jordyn Mallory and Zach Moody moved to Nashville, they played a lot of music shows around their native Northeast Mississippi – especially in Tupelo.
Their paths would cross on occasion, yet they never performed together.
“We met a couple of times,” Moody recalled. “We talked about doing some music. That was 10 years ago.”
The singer/songwriters arrived separately in the Music City, but eventually they reconnected with one another. Once they did, they realized they could make some music as a country duo.
Mallory and Moody are now Tupelo Honey, a tribute to the city where they first met. The duo is taking a big step as recording artists Friday by releasing its first single, “Never Coulda Dreamed You Better.”
“I’m excited about it,” said Mallory, who’s from Okolona. “It’s an upbeat fun song, a cool little love song. It’s very true to us. I hope people will like it.”
Moody, who’s from New Albany, and Mallory haven’t played much this year with the exception of acoustic in-the-round sessions. They returned to live performances Monday night at NashHouse, a restaurant and bar in Nashville.
“This was our first real show back since COVID,” Mallory said in a telephone interview after finishing the set. “We’ve played a few writers’ rounds, but this was our first official show. Things are finally picking back up.”
Mallory remembers the times when she and Moody saw each other at events like the Tupelo Elvis Festival or at clubs.
“We didn’t play music together, but we played on the same show separately,” she said.
A mutual friend in Nashville, songwriter Will Rambeaux, brought together Mallory and Moody last year.
“Jordyn’s been here longer than I have,” Moody said. “I was playing some rounds with other people, and I had this guy come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I like your guitar playing. Do you know Jordyn Mallory? You two should hook up sometime and play some music.’ Then we got together and it was like, ‘Hey, this is kind of cool. We should keep doing this’.”
Rambeaux is also a senior vice president with Go Long Entertainment, a country music artist development, writing, recording and label services company. Go Long signed Mallory and Moody to its roster of up-and-coming artists, and the two decided it was time to come up with a name. They thought about their Mississippi roots and where they first met.
“We’ve kind of brainstormed different ideas, and it kept coming back to Tupelo Honey,” Mallory said. “I felt that was the most authentic and genuine name for us. We always want to stay true to Mississippi.”
“Never Coulda Dreamed You Better” will be released on country music radio and made available for download on streaming platforms.
“When we wrote it, it was kind of an acoustic thing,” Moody said. “But we’ve seen the progression of it, from when we got into the studio to record it and then the mixing of it.”
Mallory and Moody said they have recorded three singles but plan to release them over time.
“People used to put out albums and do the whole deal,” Mallory said. “I feel like where we are in 2020 music, a lot of people just put out singles now until they get a little more successful. Right now, we’re just tackling singles.
“We’re going to put it out there and see what happens,” she continued. “We’ll probably release another one in January or February. We’ll gauge how this one does, and after Christmas we’ll decide when to release the next one.”
Moody said the single has gotten some good reactions.
“We’re getting some good feedback from the people who’ve heard us play it acoustic and live in places,” he said. “They seem to like the song.”