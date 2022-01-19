When Greg Grissom opened Trigger Time Indoor Shooting Center five years ago, his intention was to offer a warm, comfortable atmosphere that would be attractive to novice, intermediate and master enthusiasts alike. He wanted it to be a place where state-of-the-art technology and sound, old-fashioned safety combined to foster an environment that encouraged both skills and friendships to grow. His hopes were validated recently when the range was recognized by the Glock Sport Shooting Foundation League as the nation’s 2021 Indoor Range of the Year. The honor is bestowed by the GSSF by taking into account the popular vote of members of the league who frequent the Tupelo facility and the 115 other such qualifying indoor ranges nationwide.
“That’s what makes this award so special,” Grissom said. “It’s chosen by the people who use the ranges, the people who know the ranges best. That’s what makes it such a big feather in our hat. It’s a huge accomplishment.”
In the same way the spirit of any team is defined by its individual members, the atmosphere of any gathering is determined by the warmth and welcoming nature of its participants. Members of the Glock Sport Shooting Foundation League compete in a wide variety of strata and classes designed to reach shooters of every skill level and handgun preference. Although the league members are in competition against one another, the facility’s clubhouse atmosphere is much more akin to a friendly family reunion, one that welcomes back old faces and collects new friends at each event.
Friendly competition
“The best thing about it all is just the environment itself and the people in it,” Jason Mahaffey, of Tupelo, said. A lifelong shooter, he got involved with the GSSF League a few years ago through the encouragement of his parents’ minister.
Shooting competitions are very similar to golf in that, even though competitors are alongside one another, their only real opponent is the limitation their skill and practice put upon themselves. What one competitor does with his own target should have no impact at all on the performance of the shooter in the lane next to him. Because of the inward nature of both the drive to improve and the satisfaction of having done so, the outward expressions of both frustration and joy are easily shared and universally understood.
The GSSF League matches are held at ranges nationwide. Trigger Time hosts matches one weekend per month. Shooters enter their best two out of three performances per category per quarter and can win trophies, plaques, cash prizes, Glock firearms and Glock gear.
“A few of the regular shooters have been here a long time,” Mahaffey said, “but every time we meet, new faces come in. Some of them drive from a long way away just to check it out.”
Ranae Knapp and her husband have been driving to the Tupelo facility from their home in Moscow, Tenn., regularly for the past two years. Moscow is 20 minutes east of Collierville along Highway 57, roughly 90 minutes from Tupelo.
“We don’t have facilities like these near home,” Knapp said. “Some of our friends told us about Trigger Time, so we drove down just to check it out and loved it. Everyone is so friendly. It’s just like a big family. Even though we’re competing against each other, it’s a very warm environment.”
Trigger Time, located at 120 Air Park Rd., Tupelo, is open to the public six days a week and offers both membership deals and per-visit public rates. Shooters can bring all their own equipment and ammunition and just rent a shooting lane, or they may rent guns to try before buying, or rent guns just to shoot for fun. An impressive selection of firearms for purchase is on display, and a variety of targets, supplies and sundry other accessories are available as well.
Along with competitions and open shooting hours, Trigger Time hosts a wide variety of certified shooting instruction and handgun classes, including those necessary for enhanced concealed carry permits and other endorsements and skills.
An open door
The clubhouse atmosphere Grissom set out to create has led to the welcoming of countless new shooters, many finding their newly-discovered interest greatly encouraged through the GSSF League itself.
“I’ve been shooting for about three years,” Knapp said. For 25 years, she was a classroom teacher of computer science, instructing students at Rossville Christian Academy in Rossville, Tenn. When she left that career, she filled the need for someone with computer experience at a shooting range near home.
“They just needed someone with competent computer skills,” she said. “They didn’t care that I wasn’t a shooter.”
She hadn’t been there long before deciding to take a shooting class herself, the better to do her job. The range soon joined a national program designed specifically for women who like to shoot. When Knapp gave shooting a try in that environment, she knew she’d found a new passion. When she and her husband visited Trigger Time on the advice of friends, she knew she’d found a new home.
Tupelo’s Mary Lou and Bill Beckman, along with their adult children Leigh and Will, all shoot at Trigger Time regularly.
“I came in here with some people who were buying a gun and I liked it,” Mary Lou Beckman said. “Shooting looked like it might be fun, so I started coming in and using Trigger Time’s rental guns and it grew from there. It’s something fun to do as a family. We have a really good time.”
“As the kids get older and everybody has their own interests, it’s great to find one thing that gets everyone back together,” Bill Beckman said. “Tupelo’s people don’t know how lucky they are to have this facility and this atmosphere in which to enjoy it.”
Scott Watkins, from Oxford, agrees.
“I’ve shot in several states and at all sorts of facilities,” he said, “and there’s not a better group of folks to shoot with than the group here.”