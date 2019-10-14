TUPELO • The Miss Tupelo Scholarship Pageant Association has announced that two new Miss Mississippi preliminary titles have been added to their existing four titles, headlined by the traditional Miss Tupelo Scholarship Pageant.
“The number of young women who desire to compete in Tupelo continues to increase, so when the offer to crown more girls was given to us by the Miss Mississippi Pageant Board Of Directors, we just could not pass up the opportunity,” said Dale Hathorn, Miss Tupelo Pageant director.
Due to Miss America rules, no more than four candidates can be crowned in any given pageant. The Tupelo committee decided to offer three titles on Sunday and still hold the established pageant with three additional crowns on Jan. 11.
Miss Presley Heights, Miss Midtown Pointe, and Miss Natchez Trace will be named in October, and Miss Tupelo, Miss All-America City, and Miss Fairpark will be crowned in January. Young women 18-25 are eligible. Corresponding Outstanding Teen titles will be offered in each pageant for teenagers aged 13-17.
The upcoming fall pageant will be Sunday at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center, starting at 3 p.m.
The Miss Tupelo Pageant will be Saturday, Jan. 11, starting at 7 p.m. in the Tupelo Civic Center.
Admission is $10 at the door for all ages. Bringing babies and toddlers is not encouraged.
The executive committee is Dale Hathorn, director; Danyel Filgo, co-director; Hannah Seymore, Outstanding Teen director; Emily Dahlke, co-Teen director; Diana Pittman, assistant director; Myra Guyton, director emeritus; and Stephanie Box, at-large.