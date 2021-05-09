TUPELO • Regional Rehabilitation Center will honor Room to Room owner and longtime volunteer Lisa Hawkins as this year’s Red Raspberry Humanitarian Award recipient.
Hawkins will be recognized during an award dinner Tuesday, May 18, at the Tupelo Furniture Market, Building 4. The meet-and-greet starts at 6 p.m.; the dinner starts at 7 p.m. A virtual watch party on Facebook and YouTube will start at 7 p.m.
The award, named after the late John “Red” Raspberry, will honor Hawkins for her commitment to the community. Hawkins currently serves on the Sanctuary Hospice and CREATE Foundation boards, was a previous chairman of the Community Development Foundation, and is an ardent support of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi and nonprofits like the Regional Rehab Center and Eight Days of Hope.
According to Regional Rehab executive director Robby Parman, the virtual watch party seemed like a fitting way to both share both the nonprofit's story and honor Hawkins for her philanthropy.
“This award ... goes towards people that (don’t) just do things for the Rehab Center, but overall for the community," Parman said. "(Hawkins') had that impact on nonprofits and the business world, and individuals throughout the area. We hope just by seeing Mrs. Lisa and hearing what she’s done with her life and how many people she’s impacted, that that will in turn inspire others.”
In order to allow attendees to socially distance and follow CDC safety guidelines, the dinner will be a smaller event than in years past. It will be a sit-down dinner rather than buffet-style, and guests will asked to wear masks. Sanitizing stations will also be available.
It took a year to plan this year’s dinner after having a virtual event last year. Each year, RRC speaks with former honorees as part of their planning. VM Cleveland of the Tupelo Furniture Market offered the facility as a location for the Red Raspberry Dinner, and sponsors were very generous with their time and donations.
Each fall, Parman and former Regional Rehabilitation Center executive director and continual volunteer Kay Mathews visit their donors to say "thank you" and share the organization's accomplishments. The dinner also gives the nonprofit rehab center an opportunity to share what they do. This past year, Regional Rehab helped 891 people from 18 counties in Mississippi and two from Alabama, equaling to 44,142 services provided.
The Regional Rehabilitation Center honored other community legends through fundraising events such as the Alan Bank Memorial Tennis Tournament on April 30 and May 1 and the Tom Evans Memorial Kentucky Derby Party on May 1, both named in memory of two men who were instrumental to the organization.
“Both those men meant a great deal to us and helped us along the years, helped us see more kids and adults here at the Rehab Center with their leadership,” Parman said. “Both of those (events), we can’t thank the community enough for coming out, supporting it.”
Volunteers and sponsors helped make both events a success. This was the first year Kentucky Derby party in Evans’ memory. Traditionally, the event is held at Evans' Tupelo home; this year, it moved to the Country Club.
“It was an overall great event. I think we had a great turnout,” said director of development Bre Moreno. “It was bigger for sure, but we still did a good job of honoring Tom and having those traditions that we always had.”
Donations are still being counted, but leaders of Regional Rehabilitation Center are optimistic the funds raised during this year's Derby party are the highest in the event's history.
Events like the Derby party and tennis tournament have helped Reginal Rehab grow. In June, the organization will add a speech therapist to its staff, bringing its total employment to 23 members.
The goal is to raise $190,000 from the Raspberry Humanitarian Award Dinner. It's a lofty goal, but Parman said he feels “super confident” they can reach it.
“People have already given so much time and donations for this event and to the Rehab Center overall. It’s opened doors, it’s paid off for our future and us being able to help more people in our community,” Parman said.